Defense shines in EIU spring game

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE EIU SPRING GAME. ALSO HEAR FROM SENIOR LB NICK HORNE, WHO TALKS ABOUT HOW THE DEFENSE IS ADJUSTING TO NEW COORDINATOR CARY FOWLER.

CHARLESTON -- A pair of pick sixes helped the defense (WHITE) beat the offense (BLUE) 37-20 in the Eastern Illinois spring game Saturday.

In a game with a modified scoring system, the defense scored 14 points on its own with touchdown returns on interceptions by Xzavier Shugars and Bradley Dewberry.

The defense racked up a whopping total of 10 sacks on the day, including 4.5 by Chibuike Nwuda.

It wasn't all bad for the offense. Starting quarterback Mitch Kimble finished the day 16-of-25 for 188 yards, and two touchdown passes.

Rochester native, backup quarterback Austin Green lead the offense to a fourth quarter score as Nick Wilson hit a 29-yard field goal.