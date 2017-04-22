Illinois offers scholarships to Chicago standouts Dosunmu, Horton-Tucker

Brad Underwood and company are making moves on the recruiting trail this weekend.

According to the Mac Irvin Fire Twitter account, Illinois offered scholarships to Morgan Park's Ayo Dosunmu and Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker.

Dosunmu is considered one of the top point guard prospects in the class of 2018. He previously held an offer from John Groce.

Dosunmu says he developed a great relationship with Groce, but also says he's done the same with current Illini assistant Chin Coleman.

Click the video above to hear Dosunmu talk about his relationship with Coleman.