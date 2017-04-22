One dead after college party shooting

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - One person died and a second was injured in a shooting near campus early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at a house party in the 1000 block of 7th Street just before 2:30 a.m. Police arrived and found two victims in the yard. Charleston police say, 23-year-old Byron Edinburg, an Eastern Illinois University student, died. A second victim was shot, but later released from the hospital.

On Saturday morning, Trevor Ball thought he heard a firework, but he later learned it was gunfire.

"Everybody was outside their houses so I went next door and asked and then I heard that somebody got shot and come to find out that someone ended up getting murdered last night," said Ball.

Just a few minutes after the shooting occurred, another round of shots went off just streets away.No one was injured at that location. Police do not believe the incidents are related.

"You don't expect something like that to happen. Your son or your daughter goes out for an evening on a Friday night to be with friends, and then they end up in a tragic situation," said Lieutenant Bennett with Charleston Police Department.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Coles County Crime Stoppers at 217-345-8477.