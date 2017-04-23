ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they are investigating a pair of deadly crashes that happened on Saturday.

ISP officials say the first crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, near Coles County Road 1000 North, at about 12:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, troopers say a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling north on I-57 when it swerved from the left lane into the right lane, struck a guardrail on the right side, crossed both lanes of traffic and the center median. Police say the Versa then entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and was struck by a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Authorities say the driver of the Versa, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck-tractor semi-trailer was taken to the hospital for observation, but had no reported injuries. The crash caused the blockage of the interstate for approximately four and a half hours.

ISP officials say the second deadly crash happened on Illinois Route 127, about a quarter of a mile south of Chestnut Street in Alto Pass, at about 7:06 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2006 Dodge Pickup was traveling southbound on IL-127 when it ran off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, lost control and rolled over down an embankment, eventually striking a tree and coming to rest.

Troopers say the driver, identified as identified as Cynthia Weihl, 42, and passenger, identified as 36-year-old Rodney Weihl II, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say seat belts were not used by either person in this crash.

The investigation into these crashes in ongoing.