ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost

ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lostPosted: Updated:
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a house fire on the city's northwest side Sunday morning.
Survivor of deadly California crash blames social media
A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that authorities say killed her sister in California.
Illinois announces unclaimed money payout
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say millions in unclaimed dollars are now in the right hands.
Family and law enforcement say she has been missing since last week.
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Since the winter months, reports of bed bugs continues to be a cause for concern in the Decatur and surrounding communities.
Employee zip-tied during store robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Jimmy John’s on Tuesday morning.
Cans of Bush's Baked Beans recalled
(WAND) – Some cans of Bush’s Baked Beans are being recalled.
Missing Cumberland County teen found
GREENUP, Ill. (WAND) - Cumberland County Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Wednesday.
Human remains found south of Pekin
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department says a person discovered human remains while mowing their lawn Monday afternoon.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A shooting is under investigation in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.
