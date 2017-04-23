ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost

Posted: Updated:

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they are investigating a pair of deadly crashes that happened on Saturday.

ISP officials say the first crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, near Coles County Road 1000 North, at about 12:10 p.m.  According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, troopers say a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling north on I-57 when it swerved from the left lane into the right lane, struck a guardrail on the right side, crossed both lanes of traffic and the center median. Police say the Versa then entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and was struck by a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Authorities say the driver of the Versa, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the truck-tractor semi-trailer was taken to the hospital for observation, but had no reported injuries.  The crash caused the blockage of the interstate for approximately four and a half hours.

ISP officials say the second deadly crash happened on Illinois Route 127, about a quarter of a mile south of Chestnut Street in Alto Pass, at about 7:06 p.m.  According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2006 Dodge Pickup was traveling southbound on IL-127 when it ran off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, lost control and rolled over down an embankment, eventually striking a tree and coming to rest.

Troopers say the driver, identified as identified as Cynthia Weihl, 42, and passenger, identified as 36-year-old Rodney Weihl II, were pronounced dead at the scene.  Police say seat belts were not used by either person in this crash.

The investigation into these crashes in ongoing.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps