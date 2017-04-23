Early-morning Champaign fire displaces 3

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department says three people were displaced by a house fire on the city's west side early Sunday morning.

Officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of West Hill Street at about 3:25 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story home.

Officials also say two adults and one child were sleeping in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to wake up and get out due to working smoke alarms. The fire was extinguished by 3:53 a.m.

No firefighter injuries were reported, but one of the adults was evaluated by EMS personnel. Firefighters say damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be about $67,500.

This fire remains under investigation.