Danville teen injured in Saturday night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one teen injured.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South State Street at about 11:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 17-year-old person who had apparent gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also say they spoke with the victim and witnesses, who reported several shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was traveling southbound on State Street.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.