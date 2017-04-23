Blessing of the Bikes held in Forsyth Sunday

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Motorcyclists from across central Illinois are gathering in Forsyth Sunday afternoon to attend Coziahr Harley-Davidson's 25th Blessing of the Bikes.

This year's event, hosted by Heavenly Chariots Chapter CMA, will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 150 West Marion Avenue in Forsyth. GT Church's Pastor Matt Samuels and Brenda Nevitt will speak to attendees of this year's event.

Motorcyclists attend this event as part of a tradition that some riders say make them feel more protected.

