Jacksonville Goodwill store moves to new location

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Land of Lincoln Goodwill officials say the Jacksonville Retail Store and Donation Center has moved to a new location.

Officials say the new, 17,700 square-foot facility can be found at 1205 West Morton in Jacksonville. All employees at the old location have been moved to the new location, and the hours of operation have stayed the same.

Land of Lincoln Goodwinn President and CEO Sharon Durbin says, "We have always been looking for a larger, more highly visible location in the Jacksonville community," and "the move to 1205 W. Morton, gives customers more parking, a larger selection of merchandise and more convenient drive-up donation access."

For more information about Land of Lincoln Goodwill, click here.