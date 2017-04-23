2 adults, 2 children involved in Sunday rollover crash

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four people, including two children under the age of two, were taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in Marion County Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 57, near mile post 120, at about 7:08 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, troopers say a 2003 Pontiac Aztec was traveling on I-57 when the driver swerved onto the right shoulder. During an interview with troopers, ISP officials say the driver reported thinking that the rear wheel came off of the car.

As a result of the swerve, investigators say the vehicle overcorrected, resulting in the Aztec skidding sideways across both lanes before rolling several times and coming to rest upright in the center median. Troopers also say this crash left two "deep gouges" in the roadway.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old woman, and three passengers, identified as a 28-year-old man, and 21-month-old child, and a six-month-old child, were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.