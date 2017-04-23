Supportive living week underway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Beginning, April 24 nationwide assisted living facilities will celebrate supportive living week. One local center, Eagle Ridge plans on showering its residents and the community with a week long celebration, Disney themed.

Resident Service Coordinator, Sarah Butts said, "we have a 65 year and older community here, we take all types of income. It's basically a peace of mind for families we have CNA's around the clock you can come and go as you like. three meals a day prepared for you, laundry done, house keeping done. It's kind of like a hotel."

The week will kick off with a visit from Decatur's mayor and many other city officials 10 a.m. Monday.

