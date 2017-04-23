Five decades later Boy Scout gets highest honor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Terry Smith, 72, should have been given the title of Eagle Scout more than 50 years ago, but due to unforeseen circumstances and life in general, he wasn't able to obtain that title.

On Sunday he along with 33 other Eagle scouts of Lincoln Trails Council were honored for achieving the highest title in the Boy Scouts of America.

"A couple guys asked me well how come you never got your Eagle? I said it was my fault and they said, 'well you can still try.' And I said OK lets give it a try. So I wrote some letters to the nationals and talked to some people and the next thing you know we're here and this thing is happening," said Smith.

It was an honor that brought Smith to tears after he was officially sworn in as Eagle after a delay spanning more than five decades.