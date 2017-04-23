ESPN's Tim Kurkjian visits Lincoln Presidential Museum

Click the video above to hear one of Tim Kurkjian's memorable stories in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD -- ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian paid a visit to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum Thursday.

Kurkjian helped kick off the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry exhibit. He met with fans, and signed copies of his new book "I'm Fascinated by Sacrifice Flies: Inside the Game We All Love".

The real treat of the evening -- Kurkjian went into storytelling mode, taking the stage and sharing several memorable anecdotes.