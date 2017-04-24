Docs: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’Posted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they are investigating a pair of deadly crashes that happened on Saturday.
College student killed during hammer throw at track meet
A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago.
-
Moweaqua man reaches Eagle Scout rank at age 72
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Moweaqua man who served in the Boy Scouts of America in the late 1950s ascended to the organization's highest rank this weekend.
-
2 adults, 2 children involved in Sunday rollover crash
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four people, including two children under the age of two, were taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in Marion County Sunday morning.
-
Lawyer: Abducted Tennessee girl's recovery 'just beginning'
A family lawyer says the "process of recovery is only just beginning" for a 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California.
-
One dead after college party shooting
One person died and a second was injured in a shooting near campus early Saturday morning, according to police.
-
Man attempts to lure women and children into car at Wal-Mart
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A warning from Springfield Police after a man attempts to lure females into his vehicle. Police tell WAND News on Wednesday, April 19th a man was at the Wal-Mart on LeJune Drive attempting to lure several females into the parking lot along with their children. Witnesses tell police the man said he was Wal-Mart security and stated there was a child predator in the area. The suspect was driving an older blue pickup truck. Police believe it ...
-
Blessing of the Bikes held in Forsyth Sunday
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Motorcyclists from across central Illinois are gathering in Forsyth Sunday afternoon to attend Coziahr Harley-Davidson's 25th Blessing of the Bikes.
-
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
-
Five decades later Boy Scout gets highest honor
Terry Smith should have been given the title of Eagle Scout more than 50 years ago, but due to unforeseen circumstances and life in general, he wasn't able to obtain that title.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Deadly shooting in Charleston claims 1
-
Moweaqua man reaches Eagle Scout rank at age 72
-
ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost
-
One dead after college party shooting
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Danville teen injured in Saturday night shooting
-
Early-morning Champaign fire displaces 3
-
Red-hot Flaming Hearts off to best start in Fleener Era
-
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.