Docs: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Decatur police say allegedly shook her five-month-old child multiple times is facing battery charges.

Police say Kenisha Ray, 18, was arrested on April 20 following an interview with detectives. According to police sworn statements, Decatur police were notified by HSHS St. John's Hospital officials that a five-month old child had been admitted, and that the child suffered "bilateral retinal hemorrhaging and cerebral ischemia," which was described as bleeding on the brain.

Decatur police investigators say doctors reported that the injuries were "consistent with shaken baby syndrome" and that there were "indications of previous brain hemorrhaging."

Decatur police say the mother, identified as Kenisha Ray, was interviewed, during which detectives say Ray allegedly stated that "she has 'shaken' her child approximately four or five times." Police add that during the interview, Ray allegedly said that she shook her child "harder than usual" during the first week of April.

Ray was taken into custody, and is facing charges of aggravated battery of a child and aggravated domestic battery. Decatur police say the child is expected to survive their injuries. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.