Police observing Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are partnering with AAA and law enforcement agencies throughout the state to observe Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week, beginning April 24.

From April 24 through April 28, police will be on the lookout for motorists who are violating Illinois' distracted driving laws. Under current state law, use of cell phones while driving in a school or work zone, or use of electronic devices to send or read texts, emails, or access internet sites is prohibited.

Illinois State Police say individuals who violate distracted driving laws will receive a $120 fine for the first violation, with more severe penalties being implemented for multiple violations or if the violation happens in a work or school zone.

Participating law enforcement agencies will also work to educate motorists on the dangers of distracted driving during Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week. According to data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015.