Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño-flavored chips

(WAND) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for specific bags of potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.

According to the announcement, the recall would only affect select bags of Jalapeño Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooker potato chips. Officials say the recall is in response to a seasoning blend recall from one of Frito-Lay's suppliers. Frito-Lay is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution, and no illnesses related to this recall have been confirmed.

All sizes of Jalapeño Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooker potato chips that have a "guaranteed fresh" date of JUL 4 or prior are affected by this recall. Additionally, bags of Jalapeño Flavored chips in the following products that have a "use by" date of JUN 20 or prior, or individual "guaranteed fresh" dates of JUL 4 or prior, are included in the recall:

- 12 count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

- 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

- 30 count Miss Vickie's Multipack Tray

- 30 count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

- 32 count Miss Vickie's Multipack Box

Officials say the other individual products in the above items are not being recalled, and the recall does not extend to any other flavor of potato chip.

Individuals with these products are advised not to consume them. For more information, call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at (866) 272-9393.