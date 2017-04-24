Summer Lunchtime Food Truck Rally begins this week

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents can get a taste of what Champaign-Urbana has to offer during the Summer Lunchtime Food Truck Rally Series, starting April 25.

Gourmet food trucks from the Champaign-Urbana area will gather at the Urbana Civic Center on the last Tuesday of each month, from April through October. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents are invited to sample some of the unique foods offered by the vendors, and can also enjoy music and entertainment from performers stationed around the Civic Center.

Food trucks scheduled for the April 25 event include Dragon Fire Pizza, Fusilli Tony's, Chester's BBQ, Piato To Go, The Snack Shack, Caribbean Grill, and The Empanadas House.

Assistant Director of Urbana's Market on the Square Sterling Bollman says, "Our goal is to get people out of their offices and to Urbana's Civic Center to socialize, enjoy being outside in our downtown area, and feast on a great selection of C-U's finest street food."

