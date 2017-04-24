1 injured in cement truck rollover

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was injured in a rollover crash in Vermilion County Monday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Illinois Route 49, just south of Vermilion County Road 1900 N, at about 11:27 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a three-axle truck/cement mixer was driving northbound on IL-49 when a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to skid on the roadway before leaving the road to the left.

Troopers say the cement truck slid through a ditch, and through a field sideways before overturning, with the vehicle eventually coming to rest on the driver's side. Emergency personnel say the driver, identified as a 54-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt, but needed to be extricated, as he was trapped inside the cab due to the damage it sustained. ISP officials say the vehicle was fully loaded with cement, and a tow company is remaining on scene to remove the truck.

Illinois State Police say the driver was flown via helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.