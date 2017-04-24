Heavy rain possible mid week and over the weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - An active weather pattern looks to be shaping up for the middle of the week and again for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says shower and storm chances increase Wednesday morning and linger into Thursday with a slow moving cold front. Forecast models show ample moisture available for storms to work with, increasing the threat for some heavy rain. The latest models runs show most of central Illinois could receive an inch or more of rain from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Fultz says he expects a brief break in the action Thursday night into Friday early morning before more rain returns by Friday afternoon. There are some differences in the models when it comes to this time period. The GFS tries to lift a warm front back into the area early Friday, while the Euro keeps it south of the area until Friday afternoon. Either way we slice it, rain will return Friday afternoon with shower and storm chances continuing through Sunday. The Gulf of Mexico is open for business as moisture will stream north into the area. Heavy rains are possible over the weekend!

These two graphic show the forecast for rains (left) from Thursday night through Saturday and (right) from 6 pm Saturday through 6 PM Monday.

Here is a local breakdown of potential rain over the next 7-days.

Stay tuned for more updates over the next couple of days.