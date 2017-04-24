Decatur motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.

Decatur police say the crash happened in the area of Eldorado and Water Streets at about 1:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, Decatur police officers say they discovered a motorcycle had collided with a truck in the intersection. The 68-year-old man who was operating the motorcycle sustained severe injuries and later died at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling south on Water Street crossing Eldorado Street, and the truck was traveling east on Eldorado Street crossing Water Street at the time of the crash. The roadway was closed for about three hours after the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.