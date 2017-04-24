UPDATE: Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theater Monday afternoon. The Macon County Coroner identifies the victim as Dominick A. Caputo.

Decatur police say the crash happened in the area of Eldorado and Water Streets at about 1:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, Decatur police officers say they discovered a motorcycle had collided with a truck in the intersection. Caputo who was operating the motorcycle sustained severe injuries and later died at a local hospital. The preliminary cause of death was severe closed head injury and massive internal torso trauma. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling south on Water Street crossing Eldorado Street, and the truck was traveling east on Eldorado Street crossing Water Street at the time of the crash. The roadway was closed for about three hours after the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.