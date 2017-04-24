"Shred-A-Palooza" coming to Champaign Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents in need of safely getting rid of sensitive documents and papers may do so free of charge during "Shred-A-Palooza" on April 29.

This event, hosted by U of I Community Credit Union, will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2201 South First Street in Champaign. Attendees will be able to shred up to five boxes of sensitive papers and documents for free.

Additionally, the event will host music, local food trucks, free inflatables, and more. New for this year is the "Touch a Truck" event.

U of I Community Credit Union Director of Marketing Lisa Paul said, "We are excited to add Touch A Truck to this year’s event. It's a fun way to give families in our community an opportunity to interact with local service organizations."

