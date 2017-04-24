Clueless In Springfield - Ignoring Legislative Costs

Springfield, IL (WAND) – When it comes to voting on bills impacting taxpayers wallets lawmakers rarely have any idea how much the legislation will cost according to an analysis by the Illinois Policy Institute.

The newly released research shows between March 2015 to January 2017 the General Assembly passed 938 bills that were ultimately signed into law. Yet only 27 of those have fiscal notes or price tags attached.

“We would assume that the legislators would be very careful about the way they spend our money,” Judi Willard of the Illinois Policy Institute told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “But our report actually found that most of the time they have no idea how much a bill is going to cost.”

Ten other states, including Indiana and Missouri, require fiscal notes. Illinois does not generally use price tags even though the backlog of unpaid bills currently stands at about $12.5 billion while unfunded pension liabilities stand at nearly $130 billion.

“How can you talk about a budget if you don’t know how much things are going to cost,” Willard stated.

The state has not had a budget in nearly two years. The legislatures spring session is scheduled to adjourn at the end of May.