Inaugural Distracted Driving Awareness Week kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and AAA kicked off the inaugural Distracted Driving Awareness Week.

Both the House and the Senate passed resolutions and an official proclamation was issued by Governor Rauner creating April 24th through April 28th as Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week.

The week was designed to bring awareness to the dangers of driving distracted. Supporters hope that drivers can see driving distracted can be just as dangerous as driving while under the influence.

"We will get to that point, where distracted driving is more stigmatized than it is now, but people unfortunately now see it as multitasking, and we have got to change the framework. Things like this research and the work that organizations like ours, the police, and the insurance association do day in and day out are going to help get us there. We just aren't there yet" said Beth Mosher, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Chicago.

The Illinois State Police and AAA have been bringing Distracted Driving Simulators throughout the state to show what can happen while texting and driving.

More than 200 state and local agencies have also joined the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and AAA to increase awareness, education and enforcement surrounding distracted driving.