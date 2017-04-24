Busy week expected at the Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Many important bills are expected to be heard at the Illinois State Capitol this week.

Friday is the deadline for bills to be passed from one chamber to the next, so lawmakers, who just returned from a two week spring recess, are rushing to make sure their bills are heard.

"This is what we call the third reading deadline, so we will be busy all the way until Friday in terms of just doing individual bills. So that is what we are going to be spending most of our time doing." said Representative Bill Mitchell, R-Decatur.

One bill speculated to be heard on the floor this week is House Bill 40. This controversial bill would repeal so-called trigger language in the 1975 Illinois Abortion Law, that could make abortion illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The bill would also expand abortion coverage for Medicaid and state employee health insurance. Many opponents of the bill say this is bad policy, claiming it is a front for taxpayer funded abortions.

"Illinois has nearly $14 million of unpaid bills, so House Bill 40 would say, okay that is not enough. We're going to add more to the debt in the state of Illinois. House Bill 40 is public funding for abortions. So some far left people in the city of Chicago think this a good idea. We are broke as it is. I think it's a bad idea." said Rep. Mitchell.

Last week Governor Rauner came out against the bill, saying he would veto it if the bill came to his desk. This has caused many supporters of the measure to call out the Governor for flip-flopping on the issue. Saying while he was campaigning in 2014, he vowed to sign a bill similar to this if he were to become Governor. But Rauner has said instead we need to focus on ending the nearly two year budget impasse. State Senator Daniel Biss, a Democrat from Evanston, and candidate for Governor released the following statement in response to the Governor's comments.

"There is no more fundamental issue than what you can do with your own body. Only an arrogant billionaire who thinks he's accountable to no one, would say the liberty of half the people of our state is a distraction."

While the measure will likely have enough votes in the House to pass, it is unsure if it will have enough to override an almost certain veto.

The Senate is expected to take up the House's 'Lifeline' stopgap budget this week as well. The bill, which passed right before lawmakers took the two-week break, provides more than $800 million to help fund higher education and social services. However, it is being speculated that the Senate could add an amendment to the bill, meaning it would have to go back to the House before heading to the Governor's desk.

Governor Rauner has come out against the stopgap plan, citing the need for real reform instead of quick fixes. The measure which passed out of the house with a vote of 64-45, would not have enough votes to override a veto if done so.

There are countless other bills that are expected to be heard this week as the final six weeks of session kick off.