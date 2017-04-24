German Company Acquires Akorn Inc.

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Akorn Inc, with operations in Decatur has been acquired by German Company. Late Monday, Fresenius SE announced the acquisition of Akorn, Inc. for $4.3 Billion at $34 per share for the Illinois based generic drugs maker.

Fresenius will get a stronger foothold in the U.S. The German company CEO says, "Akorn will bring us additional U.S. market access to small and mid-sized clinics and retail pharmacies."

Akorn will complement Fresenius’s Kabi medicines unit, which specializes in intravenous drugs. The acquisition still needs approval from Akorn shareholders. If approved, it will mark two of the biggest deals for the European company. Akorn has two facilities in Decatur and recently expanded.