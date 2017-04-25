Del Carmen's east plans to rebuild, leaving one business with no where to go

Decatur- As the owners of Del Carmen's east make plans for their new building, one business owner is unsure where she will go. The owners plan on tearing down all the buildings located on the lot, with hopes to rezone the area and build a new structure farther off of 22nd street. However, the demolition is forcing one business to vacate the premises.

Demolishing the fire damaged Del Carmen's building is an outcome owners where hoping to avoid.

"We decided to demolish it,” says the owner of Del Carmen’s and the lot it sits on Larry Stanley. “After getting estimates, we found out it was going to cost as much if not a little more than if we built a new building."

The demolition of Del Carmen’s will move fast, the owners are hopeful it will be done with in the next week. However, tearing down the old building doesn’t only affect the owners.

"We have to vacate because they are tearing our building down,” says Vicki Shartzer the owner of Cutz by Vicki. “There is nothing on this east end to rent of buy, so I have no idea at this point what we are going to do."

Vicki has to vacate the premises within 30 days, a deadline she never thought she’d have to face. While the owners of Del Carmen’s have big plans for their new building they plan on constructing, the future of Vicki’s business isn’t as bright.

"We don't know where we are going to be at in 30 days,” added Vicki. “There's no place close to here. That creates travel issues with some of our elderly people, that we do weekly. My customers are asking me not to go far, and I may not have a choice."

The owners of Del Carmen’s will be passing on the business to their daughter. While Vicki hopes to pass a message on to the person who started the fire.

"I hope who ever started the fire, realizes how many people they affected," added Vicki.

She says if she can’t find a new place for her business in 30 days, the owners are willing to give her an extension. The owners of Del Carmen’s hope to start construction on their new building by the end of the year.