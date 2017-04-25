Solar U-C 2.0 makes first installation of 2017

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two Champaign residents have become the first homeowners to install a solar array to help power their home as part of the Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 Program.

The program, created through a partnership between the City of Urbana and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, aims to make the installation of solar arrays on homes and businesses cheaper through a "group buy," or purchase of a large number of units. Officials say all residents of Champaign County are welcome to participate in this program.

The new array was installed by New Prairie Construction, and is estimated to save the homeowners about $601 in the first year of operation.

If you are interested in participating in this program, you are encouraged to attend one of several "Solar Power Hours" events within the next two weeks. Representatives from Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 will be on hand to answer questions you may have. We've included a schedule of upcoming events below:

- April 25: 6 p.m., 111 East Main Street, Tolono

- May 3: 8 a.m., 1817 South Neil Street, Champaign

- May 6: 4 p.m., 1406 Maywood Drive, Champaign

For more information about Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0, click here.