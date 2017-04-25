Free household item disposal during Spring Fling Cleanup

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents will be able to dispose of unwanted household items for free during the Spring Fling Clean-Up on April 26.

Officials say this event, sponsored in partnership between the City of Decatur and Advanced Disposal, will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

Items such as old furniture, mattresses, and other household items will be accepted, and must be placed into roll-off bins located within the parking lot. No paint, yard waste, or electronics will be allowed.

Officials say the Spring Fling Cleanup is designed to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods. For more information, call (217) 424-2700.