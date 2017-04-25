Memorial 5K/10K run honoring fallen ISP Trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land Community College's Veterans Club has announced registration is open for the tenth and final Brian McMillen Memorial 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run.

Officials say this event will be held on Lincoln Land Community College's campus in Springfield, beginning at 8 a.m. Online registration is open through 12 p.m. on May 26, and registration will also be accepted the day of the event.

The cost to participate in the 5K run/walk is $20 before race day, or $25 the day of the race. Entry fee for the 10K run is $30 before race day, or $35 on race day. Only individuals ages 14 and older may participate in the 10K.

The event is held to honor the memory of Air Force Technical Sergeant and Illinois State Trooper Brian McMillen, who fell in the line of duty with the Illinois State Police at the age of 24. Proceeds from this event benefit the Brian McMillen Veterans Scholarship, which helps veterans seeking degrees at LLCC.

For more information, or to register to participate, click here.