Lawmakers pass bill penalizing businesses leaving state

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation requiring businesses that move jobs out of Illinois to pay back tax breaks has been passed by the state House of Representatives.

Under House Bill 3538, any business that moves all or part of its business out of Illinois would be disqualified from receiving economic development assistance. Additionally, businesses would be required to pay back any assistance received if they move jobs out of the state. Businesses would also have the chance to argue against this loss if they believe it is "unjust or improper."

One of the bill's sponsors, State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), says, "I believe it is good economic policy to ban deals for corporations that ship jobs overseas at the expense of our communities."

