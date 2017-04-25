Springfield man facing child pornography, other charges

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says a Springfield man was arraigned on several charges, including child pornography, on April 20.

Chatham police say Tristan J. Mayberry, 21, was arrested with the assistance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations agents on April 14.

According to a release from Chatham police, Mayberry was charged with child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming in connection with an alleged incident that happened on or around April 2.

Authorities say the charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Chatham Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations. If convicted, Mayberry faces between four and 15 years in prison on the child pornography charge, and between one and three years in prison for grooming and indecent solicitation of a child.

Mayberry is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $400,000 bond.