Decatur man facing kidnapping, battery charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to a local hospital on April 24 for a report of a person who had been battered. According to police sworn statements, officers spoke with the victim, who reported being with two individuals, one identified as Demariel Cunningham, 36, at a hotel during the early morning hours of April 22.

Decatur police officers say the victim reported that Cunningham allegedly gave her 10 bags containing crack cocaine, and that after leaving the hotel, the three went to a home in the 1200 block of East Lawrence Street. Sworn statements say the victim then told officers that Cunningham allegedly asked the victim where the bags were, and the victim said she didn't know.

According to police sworn statements, the victim told officers that Cunningham and the other individual allegedly tied her legs with a rope, placed cloth in her mouth, then used duct tape to cover her mouth. The victim also told officers that Cunningham and the other person allegedly struck her in the face and chest, burned her body with a metal object, and hit her several times with a baseball bat. The victim also told officers she was able to get out of the house at about 2 p.m. on April 24.

Decatur police say the officers spoke with nursing staff at the hospital, who told officers the burns on the victim's skin would leave permanent scarring. Detectives and officers executed a search warrant at the home in the 1200 block of East Lawrence Street, where officers say they allegedly found a purse with identification belonging to the victim, as well as Cunningham, who was taken into custody.

Cunningham is facing preliminary charges of aggravating kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery, and is in custody at the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.