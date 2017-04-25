Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a man bound, beat, and burned a woman for two days before she finally escaped.

Police say Demariel Cunningham, 36, is facing preliminary charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery, and is in custody at the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond.

On April 22, Decatur police officers say the victim was given 10 bags containing crack cocaine by Cunningham in a hotel room at Country Hearth Inn. After being kicked out by hotel staff, Decatur police say Cunningham, the victim, and another person went to a home in the 1200 block of East Lawrence Street. Decatur police say Cunningham asked the victim where the bags were, and when the victim said she didn't know, Cunningham and the other person tied her legs with a rope, placed cloth in her mouth, and sealed her mouth with duct tape.

Decatur police also say Cunningham and the other person allegedly struck the victim on her face and chest about 60 times, burned her body with a metal object, and hit her about 25 times with a baseball bat. Police say the victim was able to escape Monday afternoon, and went to a nearby hospital.

Decatur police say officers spoke with the victim and nursing staff at the hospital, who said the burn marks on the victim's skin would leave permanent scarring. Decatur police then performed a search at the home, where officers say they found a purse with identification belonging to the victim, as well as Cunningham, who was taken into custody.

Cunningham is due back in court on May 26.