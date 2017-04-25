WATCH NOW: "Talk Saves Lives" live at 7PM

WAND News is teaming up with Decatur Public Schools to host a town hall on suicide awareness this evening.

The presentation begins at 7 p.m. at MacArthur High School, and will feature information on how you can help fight suicide in our community.

If you'd like to be a part of this event, but cannot make it, you can still watch the presentation and submit questions for us to ask the presenter.

Click here to watch the presentation on our website, or click here to watch live on our Facebook page!

