Storms to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The weather pattern is about to turn active again for central Illinois. A low pressure system is developing across the Texas panhandle this evening and will lift northeast overnight into Wednesday. A cold front will drift through Wednesday evening helping to fire showers and storms. Some of the afternoon/evening storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The atmosphere will be loaded with water for storms to tap into, increasing the chances for very heavy rains. A limiting factor for afternoon severe storms will be the chance for a few morning scattered showers. This is something we will be watching closely.

The front will push off into Indiana by early Thursday morning with a break in the action for Thursday afternoon.

Severe Weather Timing: 2 PM thru Midnight

Main Threats: Damaging Winds, Heavy rain and some flooding possible.

Rainfall Amounts: Forecast models are trying to show many locations receiving between 1" to 2" of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Make sure to have your NOAA Weather Radio turned on and stay tuned for more forecast updates this evening and tomorrow morning.