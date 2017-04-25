Urbana robbery suspect arrested in West Chicago

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department says a suspect in a February 25 robbery has been arrested.

Urbana police detectives say they have worked together with Champaign police detectives to investigate several armed robberies in recent months. During the investigation into these robberies, detectives say they identified a suspect in the February 25 armed robbery of a Circle K in the 500 block of West University.

On April 21, Urbana police say an arrest warrant was issued for Naperville resident Rio Franklin, 25. On April 24, detectives from the Naperville Police Department and West Chicago Police Department arrested Franklin in the 600 block of Forest Avenue in West Chicago.

Police say Franklin is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.