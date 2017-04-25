Bill expanding abortion coverage passes the Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It was an impassioned debate that lasted more than two hours, but in the end a bill expanding abortion coverage in the state passed the Illinois House with a vote of 62-55.

The controversial bill will expand abortion coverage to those on Medicaid and state employee health insurances, it will also remove trigger language from the 1975 Illinois Abortion Law.

The debate in the House grew heated at times with both sides throwing throwing jabs at the other. Those on the right coming out against the measure as taxpayer funded abortions, claiming it will cause the state to fall further into debt as more Medicaid dollars will be used. Some of the members even questioning supporters faith.

"I don't understand how we can say that we care about our most vulnerable among us, when we have limited funds anyway and we are going to be spending money to increase funding to something that is not only opposed by many us, but is considered by some to be an abomination." said Representative Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.

Republicans also said expanding abortion under Medicaid would hurt those in the state who need the funds the most. But Democrats came out against those claims, even claiming the Republicans don't care about the poor and needy in the state.

"Please do not presume to represent poorer people on moral values. Because you don't stand for them constantly, you stand for them when it is convenient. That is about the first time I have ever heard the word black come out of the former representatives mouth. In the context of this bill, but on every other bill, while we are cutting Medicaid, while we are cutting child care, while we are cutting in home care, all it is about is money. Now it's about race, so please just save me the crocodile tears. This is a bill about equal access, this is a bill about making sure that poor women have the same access as rich women. It's interesting to me how conservatives want government to stay out of their houses but never out of their bedrooms." said Representative Christian Mitchell, D-Chicago.

While the debate got heated at times, House Bill 40 sponsor, Representative Sara Feignholtz, D-Chicago, is counting today as a win for the women of Illinois.

"This is a bill that removes a very discriminatory provision in Illinois law for state employees and for women who look to their Medicaid insurance to provide healthcare insurance to them. So it was an injustice that was corrected in the Illinois House today. It is a contentious but we are not sent here to make easy decisions. We are sent here to make hard ones."

The bill will now move to the Senate.