State Representative Carol Ammons announces Congressional Exploratory Committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- State Representative Carol Ammons is considering a possible run against Congressman Rodney Davis in the 13th Congressional District.

The Champaign Democrat announced she will begin an exploratory committee during the Women March on Springfield rally Tuesday afternoon.

"If we don't have a representative in the US House of Representatives, maybe it's time for us to get a new congressman, maybe, just maybe it's time to make the 13th congressional a Democratic seat. And perhaps maybe it's time we make it a congresswoman and not a congressman. So let me officially let you know, that you and I are going to launch our exploratory committee together for an initial run in the 13th congressional district." said Representative Carol Ammons, D-Champaign.

Representative Ammons says she will be touring the district speaking to constituents to determine if she will officially run against Congressman Davis.

Representative Ammons has served as State Representative since January 2015.