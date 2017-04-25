Two Groups Come Together for Peace and Beautification

Urbana, Ill. (WAND) – Two groups have partnered up for neighborhood peace. Snyder Property Management and Champaign County NAACP will hold a Neighborhood Peace Walk, Beautification and Fellowship on Saturday May 6th. The goal is to inspire hope in the Silver/Vawter Community in Urbana. The peaceful event will happen from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Jessica Wedig and Chelsie York of Snyder Property Management along with Prince F. Robertson, Environmental Climate Justice and Chair of the CCNAACP asks the entire community to come out in solidarity.

“We must put an end to this culture of violence, and the shoot first and ask questions later mentality, it’s going to take the entire village." Said The NAACP President. Snyder Property Management quotes Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others?'”

Donations of water, rakes, work gloves, trash bags, packaged snacks, etc. and/or a cash donation are welcome. Sponsorships are also available. All Items and cash donations can be dropped off at Snyder Property Management.