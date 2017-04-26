Where will these Illini go in the NFL Draft?Posted:
Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
Del Carmen's East plans to reopen in new building
As the owners of Del Carmen's east make plans for their new building, one business owner is unsure where she will go.
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.
Springfield man facing child pornography, other charges
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says a Springfield man was arraigned on several charges, including child pornography, on April 20.
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
'Bachelor' star Chris Soules charged in deadly Iowa crash
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
German Company Acquires Akorn Inc.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Akorn Inc, with operations in Decatur has been acquired by a German Company.
Free household item disposal during Spring Fling Cleanup
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents will be able to dispose of unwanted household items for free during the Spring Fling Clean-Up on April 26.
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Decatur police say allegedly shook her five-month-old child multiple times is facing battery charges.
Heavy rain possible mid week and over the weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - An active weather pattern looks to be shaping up for the middle of the week and again for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says shower and storm chances increase Wednesday morning and linger into Thursday and again from Friday afternoon through the weekend. Heavy rain possible during that time period.
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
