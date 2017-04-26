Young, Getz among stars dominating at Macon County track meet

KD Young has established herself as one of the top shot put and discus throwers in the nation, which was evident at Tuesday's meet, when she dominated both events.

MACON -- St. Teresa and its cast of stars took home the girls title at the Macon County track meet, while Warrensburg-Latham's equally dominant boys took home a third straight title.



Stars everywhere, that was the theme of the annual meet, which was hosted by Meridian.



WAND profiles two of those stars: shot put and discus superstar KD Young, who is among the best nationally and will head to University of South Carolina on scholarship next season, and high jump ace Cameron Getz, whose high mark of 6-foot-8 this season will put him in contention for a state title.