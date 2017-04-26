Police investigating fatal shooting, crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a fatal crash and shooting from Tuesday evening in Springfield.

Police say they were called out to the area of Enos and Hill streets just after 8:30 p.m. for the report of crash. A motorcyclist was found on the scene suffering from injuries.

The 32-year-old victim was transferred to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While on scene police received several calls saying that they heard gunshots during the crash. The victim was found to have two gunshot wounds to his upper body. Shell casings were also discovered at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Springfield police at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.