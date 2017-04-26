Police investigating fatal shooting, crashPosted:
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
Police investigating fatal shooting, crash
Police are investigating a fatal crash and shooting from Tuesday evening in Springfield.
Springfield man facing child pornography, other charges
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says a Springfield man was arraigned on several charges, including child pornography, on April 20.
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.
Free household item disposal during Spring Fling Cleanup
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents will be able to dispose of unwanted household items for free during the Spring Fling Clean-Up on April 26.
'Bachelor' star Chris Soules charged in deadly Iowa crash
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
Del Carmen's East plans to reopen in new building
As the owners of Del Carmen's east make plans for their new building, one business owner is unsure where she will go.
Storms to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The weather pattern is about to turn active again for central Illinois. A low pressure system is developing across the Texas panhandle this evening and will lift northeast overnight into Wednesday. A cold front will drift through Wednesday evening helping to fire showers and storms. Some of the afternoon/evening storms have the potential to be strong to severe.
