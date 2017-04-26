Lead found in DPS drinking water

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – One school in Decatur found lead levels higher than the US Environmental Protection Agency's (USEPA) action limit.

The Decatur Public School District began testing all of their school buildings to check for lead in drinking water as a proactive approach. The district hired an environmental consulting firm to check samples to make sure they are in accordance with above the US Environmental Protection Agency's (USEPA) action limit - 15 parts per billion (ppb) according to the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Muffley school was found with lead levels over 15 ppb. Two other schools tested with levels above 5 ppb.

Affected water fixtures will be repaired and/or replaced, according to DPS. At no time will building occupants have access to water sources identified in excess of the action level of 5 ppb.

Parents are being notified if their school had levels higher 5ppb.

Below is a list of results released at this time:

Elementary schools

Harris:

11 Portable Water Sources

22 Water Samples Collected

0 Result Greater Than 5ppb

0 Result Greater Than 15ppb (USEPA action limit)

Muffley:

11 Portable Water Sources

22 Water Samples Collected

3 Result Greater Than 5ppb

3 Result Greater Than 15ppb (USEPA action limit)

Stevenson:

9 Portable Water Sources

18 Water Samples Collected

1 Result Greater Than 5ppb

0 Result Greater Than 15ppb (USEPA action limit)

K-8 Schools

Johns Hill Magnet School:

11 Portable Water Sources

22 Water Samples Collected

1 Result Greater Than 5ppb

0 Result Greater Than 15ppb (USEPA action limit)

Other Educational Buildings

Pershing:

32 Portable Water Sources

64 Water Samples Collected

0 Result Greater Than 5ppb

0 Result Greater Than 15ppb (USEPA action limit)

Southeast:

8 Portable Water Sources

16 Water Samples Collected

0 Result Greater Than 5ppb

0 Result Greater Than 15ppb (USEPA action limit)

The remaining results are expected to be released in the coming days Results can be found by clicking here.