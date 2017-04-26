Woman arrested for voter fraud in Macon CountyPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
-
Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting
Police are investigating a deadly crash and shooting from Tuesday evening in Springfield.
-
Lead found in DPS drinking water
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local school is taking a proactive approach to make sure water is safe for children.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
-
Woman arrested for voter fraud in Macon County
A woman has been arrested for voter fraud in Macon County, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
-
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.
-
Springfield man facing child pornography, other charges
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says a Springfield man was arraigned on several charges, including child pornography, on April 20.
-
Free household item disposal during Spring Fling Cleanup
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents will be able to dispose of unwanted household items for free during the Spring Fling Clean-Up on April 26.
'Bachelor' star Chris Soules charged in deadly Iowa crash
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
-
Decatur police investigating truck vs. motorcycle crash
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Young, Getz among stars dominating at Macon County track meet
-
Springfield man facing child pornography, other charges
-
Clueless In Springfield - Ignoring Legislative Costs
-
Del Carmen's East plans to reopen in new building
-
Where will these Illini go in the NFL Draft?
-
Deadly shooting in Charleston claims 1
-
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.