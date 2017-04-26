Woman arrested for voter fraud in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested for voter fraud in Macon County, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.

Police arrested 31-year-old Michelle Mayers after they received information from the Macon County Clerk's Office that Mayers had been involved in voter fraud.

Records show that Mayers voted in the 2016 General Election two times. Once in Effingham County in October and again in November in Macon County.

Mayers was taken to the Macon County Jail and later released on a notice to appear.

If charged she faces a class three felony charge.