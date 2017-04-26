Equal pay bill passes the Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A bill aimed at closing the pay gap between men and women in Illinois passed the Illinois House with a bipartisan vote.

The measure is an update to the Equal Pay Act of 2003, and does four things. First, it would prohibit employers from asking job applicants about prior or current wage and benefits. Second, if there is a pay difference between men and women at a company, the law would require the employer to justify the difference. Next, it would make it illegal to prohibit employees from sharing their wage information with others. And finally, any employer who is found non-compliant with the Equal Pay Act, would face higher penalties.

Supporters of the measures say that improving the Equal Pay Act will help to even the pay disparity between men and women.

"This a common sense bill. It is 2017. There is no reason anyone in the state of Illinois should not paid equally for equal work. And it is just absolutely unacceptable that anyone can fix their mouths and argue against this bill." said Representative Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford.

"The very fact that women continue to make less demonstrates that we must do better in this state. Illinois can be a leader in assuring that women are paid for their work." said Representative Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, the sponsor of the bill.

Opponents of the measure say the new restrictions on employers would be bad for business in the state and could cause them to leave.

"This bill has nothing to do with pay equity. All it is doing is putting additional restrictions on people who want to create jobs in the state. That's the reason every single business group in the state is opposed. This is the stupidest bill we have considered this week."

The bill passed 91-24. It will now move to the Senate.