Minimum wage rally held at the Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Hundreds of minimum wage workers rallied at the state capitol to fight for $15.

The rally drew workers from all over the state and multiple organizations were represented, all fighting to make the minimum wage $15 an hour. Many speakers came out including State Senator Daniel Biss, D-Evanston.

"We're not going to stand for it, we are not going to accept it. We are going to fight, we are going to fight, and we are going to win." he said to the hyped up crowd.

Attendees were there pushing for House Bill 198, a bill pending in the House that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

"We should be ashamed of ourselves as a society that people can work full time and still live in poverty. We should be ashamed of ourselves the people who cook for us, and clean for us, and care for us, are treated like they don't deserve a decent wage." said Representative Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, sponsor o the bill.

If the bill passes both chambers Governor Rauner said he is open to the idea.

“The governor will carefully review any legislation that reaches his desk. Governor Rauner is open to increasing the minimum wage as long as other structural reforms are in place to bring down the regulatory burden on businesses.” said Eleni Demertzis, spokesperson for the Governor.

The bill is currently awaiting a vote on the House floor.