Saying farewell to Greenwood Cemetery's director

DECATUR- Lynn Dixon has been the Director of Greenwood Cemetery for more than two years. He stepped into the position to serve as a supervisor of the cemetery after the historic site had been vandalized on numerous occasions.

Throughout his journey as Director, he has been able to reduce vandalism and maintain historic records for the cemetery.

Dixon said, " the joy in me, I cant explain and i don't know why, but i love it."

Dixon says the Decatur Township is making cuts and his position is one of them.

He added, "I think the investigating of hidden treasure and burials and stories about people, I will miss that the most."

The township will meet next Wednesday to discuss further details.