Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur

DECATUR IL (WAND) - A Michigan man and a Decatur man arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Joseph C. Lump of Michigan for indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation of sex act, and attempted production of child pornography.

Police say Lump placed an on-line advertisement looking for younger petite females. An undercover detective of the Decatur Police Juvenile Unit struck up a conversation with Lump posing as a 15-year-old female. Lump agreed to meet and have sex for money, according to police.

When Lump arrived at the agreed location Wednesday morning, the van he was driving had a video camera set up inside in the back, capable of being curtained off for privacy. Lump was arrested and is held in the Macon County Jail. The booking photo of Lump was provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office to Wand News.

In a separate arrest Wednesday, Duane R. Stukins of Decatur was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor and attempted criminal sexual abuse.

Detectives say Stukins placed an on line ad looking for a younger male. A juvenile detective posing as a 15-year old male struck up an on-line conversation and agreed to meet to have sex.

When Stukins arrived at the agreed location he was approached and taken into custody. Stukins is held in the Macon County Jail. A booking photo of Stukins was not available from the Macon County Sheriff's Office at the time of this posting.