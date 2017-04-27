Illini land 'Mr. Basketball' Mark Smith

EDWARDSVILLE -- Four current players in the Illinois basketball program have carried an equivalent or greater recruiting ranking as Mark Smith (No. 74 according to 247Sports' composite totem pole).



But that doesn't mean the 2017 Mr. Basketball winner's commitment on Wednesday evening didn't make the biggest splash in years.



Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's tweet sums up the optimism that rippled through the fan base after Smith's announcement at Edwardsville High: "Do you feel that, friends? The winds of change of starting to blow... #ILLINI."



Smith is not only Brad Underwood's first signee, he's the first Mr. Basketball winner to go Orange and Blue since Jereme Richmond did in 2010.



To hear why Smith chose to stay "home" instead of playing for the likes of Mike Krzyzewski or Tom Izzo, click the video above.