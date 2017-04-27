Meridian's Getz leaps over obstacles on track and in life

MACON -- Meridian junior Cameron Getz is flat-out explosive.



Whether beating defenses to the edge on a bootleg in football, blowing past defenders on the basketball court or plowing ahead in a relay race in track, Getz has the kind of speed and quickness kids dream about.



But that's not even mentioning his best sport: high jump, in which his personal best of 6 feet, 8 inches will put him in contention for the state title.



Even more amazing is the fact he soars over bars as tall as Lebron James at just 5-foot-7. But still, that's not what makes Cameron special.



To truly know Cameron's grit, determination and positive attitude, you have to look at his left calf. It's significantly less developed than his right leg, and for good reason. Getz was born with club foot, a deformity that required him to get surgery when he was little and severely limits his use of that foot. It affects him every day -- for example, he jumps off his right foot on a right-handed layup in basketball.



But despite that challenge, Getz runs circles (sometimes literally) over his able-bodied competition. Click the video above to hear from Cameron and his coach Tony Klein.

